Mathias Pogba, the brother of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, has said his sibling is “waiting” to leave the club, Concise News reports.

Pogba is being touted to join Real Madrid this summer before the end of the transfer.

The France World Cup star had said that he wanted to leave Old Trafford as he is looking for a “new challenge.”

And Matthias who plays in the Spanish fourth division side CD Manchego noted that his brother still wants a move away from United.

“My brother is missing and I think he needs another midfielder.”

He told El Chiringuito that,“Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants, he won’t have a problem, but if they don’t give it to him, he’s going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen, because right now it’s a little late.

