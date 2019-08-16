Paris Saint-German (PSG) star Neymar is ready to take a pay slash to secure a return to Spanish giants Barcelona, Concise News reports.

Neymar has told PSG he wants a switch to Spain and is now willing to take a pay cut to the tune of 15 million euros (£13.7m).

Barcelona have made many offers for the Brazilian, including a 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Philippe Coutinho.

But the French side have turned them down and are waiting on them to top up the money.

“The player is happy to reduce his wages from 38 million euros net to 23 million euros net,” BBC’s Guillem Balague reported.

“It is an interesting situation at Barcelona. They feel they have to try really hard to get him back.

“Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez want him back but also the president Josep Maria Bartomeu has two more years in his mandate and he wants to leave a big legacy.

“Can you imagine all those players that have been mentioned and Neymar as well?”

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is unbothered by Neymar’s transfer debacle ahead of their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao.

“Neymar belongs to PSG and we’ll see what happens,” he said, Thursday.