Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is close to signing a £23million deal with AS Roma, according to Calcio Mercato.

According to the Italian publication, the two clubs have almost concluded an agreement for the Croatian international.

Lovren made 170 appearances for Liverpool having joined in a £20m move from Southampton in 2014.

Injuries and the strong performances of Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez saw the Croatian limited to just 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance this season for the Reds after being left out of Klopp’s squad for the league opener against Norwich and Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup.