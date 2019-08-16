Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has announced that her colleague, Toyin Abraham’s son’s naming ceremony will hold in five countries.

Concise News earlier reported that Toyin welcomed a baby boy in the United States of America on Wednesday, shortly after the announcement of her engagement to fellow actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The announcement of her engagement and baby’s arrival has since been making waves on social media platforms.

Disclosing details of the baby’s naming ceremony in an Instagram post on Friday, Nkechi said the naming ceremony will hold in London, Lagos, America, South Africa and Dubai.

She wrote “Are you in LONDON, Oya that is the venue for London Version of our Naming, while we arrange the Lagos, America, South Africa, Dubai Version

“Just stay Updated cus Lagos Aso Ebi Will Soon be Out…Thank you all for sharing in our Joy Ayo Tiyin Oni Di Ibanuje”.