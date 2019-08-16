Toyin Abraham Is Not Married Yet - Manager

Samuel Olatunji, the manager of the popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, said she is only engaged to Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

According to the spokesperson who said they are yet to be married, he added that the duo has not been fully consummated, amidst a report that Abraham has given birth to a baby boy.

Olatunji added that pictures of the presumed wedding event, which appeared on various social media platforms on Wednesday, were actually taken during the couple’s traditional introduction and engagement ceremony held on July 4, 2019.

The engagement was a very private affair with only the relatives and a few close friends of the love birds in attendance.

Meanwhile, report has it that Toyin has given birth to a baby boy on Thursday, August 15th.

The news of her delivery came after pictures of her wedding to a colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, surfaced on social media platforms.

The 34-year-old filmmaker was previously married to Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson, from 2013 to 2015.

