Nigerian artiste, Tekno is unto another big thing, as he produced a new tune ‘Won’t Be Late‘ for American singer Swae Lee.

Concise News understands that “won’t be late” features international singer, Drake.

Swae Lee shared a snippet of the new song on Instagram and also credited Tekno for its production.

Meanwhile, Tekno recently announced the release of his music video ‘Agege’ which features indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile.

The release of the video came after the singer went off radar for a while due to a shut down of his vocal chords.

Watch the Video of ‘won’t be late’ below