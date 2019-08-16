The Spanish La Liga 2019/20 season resumes on Friday, August 16, 2019, as the defending champion, Barcelona opens their campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mamés Stadium.
Spanish La Liga Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend
Concise News brings to you Spanish La Liga matches to watch this weekend:
Friday, 16 August 2019
08:00: Athletic Bilbao? – ? Barcelona
Saturday, 17 August 2019
16:00: Celta Vigo? – ? Real Madrid
18:00: Valencia? – ? Real Sociedad
19:00: Mallorca? – ? Eibar
20:00: Leganes? – ? Osasuna
20:00: Villarreal? – ? Granada
Sunday, 18 August 2019
16:00: Deportivo Alaves? – ? Levante
18:00: RCD Espanyol? – ? Sevilla
20:00: Real Betis? – ? Real Valladolid
21:00: Atletico Madrid? – ? Getafe