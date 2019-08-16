The Spanish La Liga 2019/20 season resumes on Friday, August 16, 2019, as the defending champion, Barcelona opens their campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mamés Stadium.

Spanish La Liga Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend

Concise News brings to you Spanish La Liga matches to watch this weekend:

Friday, 16 August 2019

08:00: Athletic Bilbao? – ? Barcelona

Saturday, 17 August 2019

16:00: Celta Vigo? – ? Real Madrid

18:00: Valencia? – ? Real Sociedad

19:00: Mallorca? – ? Eibar

20:00: Leganes? – ? Osasuna

20:00: Villarreal? – ? Granada

Sunday, 18 August 2019

16:00: Deportivo Alaves? – ? Levante

18:00: RCD Espanyol? – ? Sevilla

20:00: Real Betis? – ? Real Valladolid

21:00: Atletico Madrid? – ? Getafe