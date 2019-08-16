Sadio Mane identifies player that should win Ballon d’ Or

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has identified Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi to win this year’s Ballon d’ Or.

The Senegalese international believes Messi deserves the Europe top individual prize ahead of him.

Asked if he would feel ‘frustrated’ if Messi won the 2019 Ballon d’ Or ahead of him, Mane was quoted by Sport Bible as saying: “No.”

The Senegalese international added: “For me, it would not be frustrating if Messi won it because he deserves it. He deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.

“Everyone knows how good he is, you don’t need to describe it.”

Messi has won the Ballon d’ Or five times so far in his career.