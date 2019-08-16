The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Thursday inaugurated 18 standing committees including one that would give the nation a new revenue sharing formula.

The standing committees, which comprise 12 constitutional committees and six in-house committees, have a total of 139 members.

Membership of the committees was drawn from the agencies commissioners representing various states of the country.

The constitutional committees are Indices and Disbursement Committee, Federal Allocation Account Committee, Crude Oil Monitoring Committee, and Inland Revenue Monitoring Committee.

The committees are headed by Chris Akomas, Abia; Alhaji Kabir Mashi, Katsina; Alhaji Ahmed Gumel, Jigawa; and Samuel Maagbe, Benue, respectively.

The Customs Revenue Monitoring Committee is chaired by Dr Olusegun Wright, from Lagos State, while the Solid Minerals Monitoring Committee is headed by Aliyu Abdulkadir, from Nasarawa State.

Other committees and their chairmen include Gas Monitoring Committee, Mrs Maria Aniobi, Enugu; Remuneration and Monetisation Committee, Mohammed Usman, Gombe and Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee, Prof. Isa Mohammed, Bauchi.

Others are Mobilisation and Diversification Committee, Ayang Okon, Akwa Ibom; Revenue Allocation Formula Committee, Philip Amujo, Ekiti; and Investment Committee, Mr Andrew Agbara, Delta.

The in-house committees are Legal Matters Committee, headed by Umar Abdullahi, Kano; National Assembly Liaison Committee chaired by Musa Abari, FCT; and Personnel Matters Committee chaired by Ntufam Whiley, Cross River.

Two other in-house committees – Public Affairs and Communication Committee and Business and Rules Committee – are chaired by Rilwan Abarshi, Kebbi, and Alhaji Madu Jubluri, Yobe, respectively.

The sixth in-house committee, Finance and General Purpose Committee, is chaired by Chairman, RMAFC, Mr Elias Mbam. Membership of the committee includes all committee chairmen.

Mbam explained that it had become absolutely necessary to constitute the standing committees to address issues pertaining to the commission’s mandate.

He said the committees were to carry out in-depth study and work on their specific assignments.

The recommendations of the committees would be forwarded to the plenary session for consideration and possible approval.

Mbam pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the management of the RMAFC to concentrate more on expanding the sources of revenue to the Federation Account and other non-oil sources.