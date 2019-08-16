Manchester City host Tottenham in the 2019/20 English Premier League week 2 fixtures as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino face a big test on Saturday.

Man City kicked off their title defence in dominant fashion with a 5-0 victory at West Ham and will be hoping to stay at the top of the league table.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Concise News brings to you Premier League matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 17 August 2019

12:30: Arsenal? – ? Burnley

15:00: Aston Villa? – ? AFC Bournemouth

15:00: Brighton & Hove Albion? – ? West Ham United

15:00: Everton? – ? Watford

15:00: Norwich City? – ? Newcastle United

15:00: Southampton? – ? Liverpool

17:30: Manchester City? – ? Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 18 August 2019

14:00: Sheffield United? – ? Crystal Palace

16:30: Chelsea? – ? Leicester City

Monday, 19 August 2019

20:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers? – ? Manchester United