Pregnant Woman Kidnapped In Sokoto

The disappearance of a pregnant woman suspected to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen has been confirmed by the Sokoto State police command.

The victim, Luba Bello, was reportedly abducted from her home at about 2:00am yesterday, in Katura, Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto, reports Guardian newspaper.

A neighbour to the victim, who narrated the incident to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said: “Hajiya Luba is a younger sister of a prominent politician in the local council.

“The kidnappers, seven in number and fully armed, stormed Katura village, shooting indiscriminately to frighten people, beat the husband, leaving him with scar before abducting the wife.”

The source further said the suspected kidnappers were yet to contact the family.

When contacted, the PPRO, Sokoto police command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar confirmed the incident and declared that the police were on the trail of the abductors.