Paul Pogba’s brother says the midfielder may yet leave Manchester United for Real Madrid before the continental transfer window closes on September 2.

Pogba and his agent said earlier in the summer that the France international was looking for a move – and United rejected a Real offer of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez.

Pogba then performed well at the weekend as United began their Premier League season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea – and, with the English transfer window closed, there would be no opportunity for United to replace Pogba immediately if he departs.

Pogba then performed well at the weekend as United began their Premier League season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea – and, with the English transfer window closed, there would be no opportunity for United to replace Pogba immediately if he departs.

When asked what player Real boss Zinedine Zidane is currently missing, Pogba said: “My brother!

“Ha ha, my brother and I think, honestly, he needs a centre midfielder.”

Asked if Real president Florentino Perez might still be able to bring Paul Pogba to Madrid, Mathias said: “Yes, nothing is impossible in life.

“He is dedicated but every player has personal objectives so, if he has to move on to achieve them, then he moves on, if he can!