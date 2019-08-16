Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday sworn in and assigned portfolios to 14 commissioners to kick start his long-awaited executive cabinet.

The governor had earlier appointed 14 permanent secretaries who he advised to see the appointments of their appointment as a huge task which they should strive to execute diligently.

Makinde described his appointees as representatives from academia, former legislators, professionals and business people.

While commending the commissioners for heeding his call to serve the state, Makinde said, “With the formidable track record and CVs you all possess, I’m happy that you are not working against me.

“Just as a CEO cannot function without a trusted and tested board of advisors that key into his visions, Oyo State cannot make the desired progress unless we work together.

“I have presented my vision for the people of Oyo State. As you take up this appointment, I believe you are keying into this vision. As I said in my inaugural speech, I will delegate effectively, but the buck will always stop with me. I hope that you will likewise take responsibility and not pass the buck.

So, come with me, work with me, let us take Oyo State to greater glory. Together, we can do this,” Makinde added.

Before announcing their portfolios, Makinde renewed his commitment to secure the state as he said, “By God’s grace in the next few weeks, I will be announcing a new security architecture to tackle the spate of insecurity in our beloved state.

“As mentioned earlier, I have not been working alone. No one can do this work alone. It takes cooperation and team spirit to move any endeavour forward, and that is why all fourteen of you will be playing a crucial role in the overall development of Oyo State.

“I am looking forward to seeing you come up with innovative and creative policies that will accelerate Oyo State’s journey to greatness. I imagine you sponsoring bills from your various departments that the Executive can escalate.

“But most importantly, I desire to see you make focused, intentional and mindful decisions that show that you put Oyo State and our people above personal interests.

“I have had one-on-one interactions with all fourteen of you. Your various endeavours hitherto have prepared you for this moment. You had successful and fulfilling individual careers in the private and public sectors,” he added.

Below is the list of the new commissioners and their portfolios: