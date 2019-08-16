Nigeria’s antigraft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has seized the international and diplomatic passports of the country’s Head of Civil Service Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Concise News understands that Oyo-Ita is under investigation for alleged N3billion fraud.

It was learned that the EFCC, as part of its investigation, may invite three Permanent Secretaries and some Directors of Procurement for interaction over some contracts awarded to firms with link to Oyo-Ita.

“The latest about the ongoing investigation is that the EFCC has seized the international and diplomatic passports of the Head of Service,” The Nation quoted a source as saying.

“In line with normal investigative procedure, we need to restrict her movement to the country to enable her attend more interrogation sessions which have been lined up for her.

“We are monitoring her progress in the hospital until she is stable enough to come for another round of grilling.”

The source also said that “we may invite some Permanent Secretaries and others because our investigation shows fresh clues during analysis of letters of award of contracts in some ministries, departments and agencies.

“All the accounts of the affected companies have been placed under watch till they are clear of any infraction.”