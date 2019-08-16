A corps member and 19 undergraduates in Ogun have been offered instant employment by the government of the southwest state.

The beneficiaries were selected based on their performance from the aptitude test conducted at the launch of a Job Portal in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while speaking during the launch of the Job portal promised that the job portal would register on a continuous basis job seekers in the State.

He said, ”The official launching of the Ogun Job Portal, today, is another milestone in the successful implementation of our Administration’s Building our Future Together Agenda. Let me state that this job portal will register, on a continuous basis, employed and unemployed youths in the State with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trade and academic qualifications. For those who care, a country with 23.1 percent unemployment rate or 20.93 million young people out of job is sitting on a keg of gunpowder”

”To underscore the severity of this challenge, you all will recall how many of our young people died looking for Immigration jobs in 2014. Also recently, when the Customs Service called for employment, 525,215 applicants applied online for the less that 2,000 vacant position.

“We cannot sit and watch this situation degenerate any further, hence this is a way of thinking out of the box. Not all of us will do White Collar jobs and not all White Collar jobs increase GDP.

”This Portal will, therefore, provide a platform for readily available and updated information of our graduates and those with vocational skills across the State with the aim of matching them with potential employers, training opportunities, not only within the Public Service but also with the Private Sector, as our partners.”