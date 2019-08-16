A Voice Over artiste and content developer identified as B. J Barango on Twitter has revealed how an On-Air personality impregnated three colleagues at his place of work and ran away.

Concise News reports that Barango revealed that the OAP who is a married with kids, left his radio station to another.

He tweeted “Just heard a story of one of my old radio buds got three of his colleagues pregnant and left the radio station for another one!”

“Nigga will go and get four more women pregnant at the new station .And yo! He is married with three kids. Fam is a goat like in goat the real village goat.”

