Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, August 16th, 2019.

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, is on his way back to Nigeria, spokesperson for the group has said. The IMN mouthpiece, Ibrahim Musa, said on Thursday that El-Zakzaky was returning because of “lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in New Delhi.”

2. Oyo-Ita’s Movement Restricted As EFCC Seizes Passports, Reveals Next Move Nigeria’s antigraft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has seized the international and diplomatic passports of the country’s Head of Civil Service Winifred Oyo-Ita. It was learned that the EFCC, as part of its investigation, may invite three Permanent Secretaries and some Directors of Procurement for interaction over some contracts awarded to firms with link to Oyo-Ita.