Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, August 16th, 2019.
1. Why Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Is Returning To Nigeria – Spokesman
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, is on his way back to Nigeria, spokesperson for the group has said. The IMN mouthpiece, Ibrahim Musa, said on Thursday that El-Zakzaky was returning because of “lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in New Delhi.”
2. Oyo-Ita’s Movement Restricted As EFCC Seizes Passports, Reveals Next Move
Nigeria’s antigraft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has seized the international and diplomatic passports of the country’s Head of Civil Service Winifred Oyo-Ita. It was learned that the EFCC, as part of its investigation, may invite three Permanent Secretaries and some Directors of Procurement for interaction over some contracts awarded to firms with link to Oyo-Ita.
3. Three Soldiers Dead As Army Foils Boko Haram Attack On Borno Village
Three soldiers have reportedly died when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday foiled a Boko Haram attack on Molai village in Borno State, Concise News reports. The troops engaged the insurgents in a gunfight in Mammanti, a deserted village near Maiduguri, the state capital.
4. Herdsmen Speak On Stopping Cattle Supply To Southern Nigeria
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied reports that it is planning to stop the supply of cattle to southern Nigeria. Concise News understands that there have been reports that the herdsmen will halt the supply of cattle to the southern part of the country following clashes with farmers.
5. New Minimum Wage: NLC Reacts To Delayed Implementation
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said negotiations between organised labour and the Technical Committee on Consequential Adjustment of the new minimum wage have not ended. Concise News understands that the NLC President Ayuba Wabba said this in Abuja on Thursday.
6. Court Grants Atiku’s Son-In-Law, Lawyer N20m Bail Each
Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Concise News reports. Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Babalele to bail on Thursday in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.
7. Police Arrest Woman Who Locked Boy In Dog Cage
Police in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, have arrested a woman for allegedly locking her 10-year-old cousin in a dog kennel. Concise News reports that the video of the woman, Onyinye Mbadike, beating the boy, and thereafter locking him up in a cage with a dog had gone viral a couple of weeks ago. In a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Bala Elkana, the police said Mbadike, 24, was arrested at No 7 Trimnell Street, Aguda, Lagos.
8. What Moghalu Said About Buhari’s Food Import Directive To CBN
The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP) in the 2019 elections, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on providing foreign exchange for the importation of food into the country.
9. CBN Provides Update On Microfinance Banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines for the disbursement of lower denominations of Naira through microfinance banks (MFBs) in the country. The CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement on Thursday.
10. FIBA AfroBasket: Nigeria’s D’Tigress Dispatch DR Congo To Reach Semis
Holders Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Thursday booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship in Senegal by thrashing DR Congo 79-46. The ruthless Nigerian ladies, who had put Tunisia and Cameroon to the sword, recorded a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, 16-14 in the second and 23-9 points in the third. They completed the trashing of the central Africans with 18-14 points win in the fourth quarter.
That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.