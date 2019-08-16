Nigerian Army Changes Operation Lafiya Dole Commander

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of Brig-Gen A.K. Ibrahim as acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 7 Division in Maiduguri, Borno state.

With this appointment, Concise News understands, Brig-Gen Ibrahim becomes the new theatre commander for Sector 1 Operation Lafia Dole.

He takes over from Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, who has been appointed acting commander, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole and Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The redeployment takes effect from August 14.

The letter also announced that Major-Generals CG Musa and BA Akinroluyo has been redeployed to the Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna. Maj.-Gen. O. Adeniyi is to remain as theatre commander.

Others include Colonels I.A. Ajose, who has also been redeployed from 5 Brigade to TRADOC. O.A. Awolo is now Commander, 707 Special Forces Brigade.