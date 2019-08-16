Barcelona idol Hristo Stoichkov has made it clear that he does not want to see Neymar Jr. return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Concise News reports that the Brazilian left Barcelona two years ago for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which left a bitter taste in the mouths of many surrounding the club, and Stoichkov does not think he would offer enough to make the move worthwhile.

“I don’t want Neymar at Barcelona, he’d be a bomb in the dressing room” 😳 – Hristo Stoichkov [Barcelona icon]#FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/2JBJZ3kYtm — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) August 15, 2019

“Neymar would be a bomb in the dressing room,” Stoichkov said according to Univision.

“I don’t want him to come back. He adds pressure everywhere.

“Surely there’s a group of players who want him to return and asked the president, but Barcelona don’t have any money to pay PSG.”

Additionally, Stoichkov, a Ballon d’Or winner in 1994, believes there are logistical reasons as to why the deal would not make sense.

“Barcelona don’t need Neymar,” Stoichkov explained.

“They have nowhere to play him. They have [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Luis] Suarez and [Lionel] Messi. Where will they play him?”

Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho have reportedly been offered to PSG in exchange for Neymar, but Stoichkov thinks it’s a unpalatable gesture to the players.

“It is disrespectful,” Stoichkov stated.

“Firstly because Rakitic is a great worker, very humble and never lets his guard down. He always defends the interests of Barcelona.

“Coutinho cost a lot of money, but he has a lot in him and I hope they both don’t leave.”

Real Madrid secure funding for Neymar deal