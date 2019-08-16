An official of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), N-Power on Thursday opined that the appointments of new ministers and special advisers might have delayed the July stipends, Concise News reports.

Speaking to NAN on the delay of July payment, Femi Bolaji, the Unit Head of N-Power Programme in Kogi, urged the beneficiaries to be patient, assuring them that everything would soon be normalised.

Bolaji stated that the beneficiaries had also been coming to their office to make enquiries on why their stipends were being delayed, noting that payment were made directly from Abuja and not at the state level.

“Honestly, payment is made directly from Abuja. N-Power beneficiaries have been making enquiries on their own as to the reason for the delay in the payment of their stipends.

“Abuja has always been responsive and told the beneficiaries to exercise patience.

“My thinking is that since the new ministers and special advisers are to be appointed, processing of such huge bill in excess of N15 billion monthly for beneficiaries nationwide might not be as smooth as it should be, compared to when ministers, special advisers and SSAs were on ground.

“Effort is on to contact the national office to send out a public announcement regarding this recent delay in payment of stipends for N-Power beneficiaries,’’ he said.

Beneficiaries throughout the federation have not been paid their July stipends and many of them are thoroughly displeased with the situation.

March stipends were not paid as and when due. However, our findings revealed that beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in the months of April and May.

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

Billions of naira have been spent on the N-Power programme since its inception in December 2016.