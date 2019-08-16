Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have started receiving their July 2019 allowance after over 15 days of delay, Concise News reports.

Some beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme who craved anonymity told this reporter that the allowance has been paid.

The payment “alert” started coming in on Friday evening with more beneficiaries expected to get theirs anytime soon.

Concise News had reported that the participants of the scheme had claimed that it was biased against Muslims for the non-payment.

The scheme was introduced in 2016 as part of efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to empower Nigerian youths.