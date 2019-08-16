N-Power beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) on Thursday appealed to the federal government to ensure timely payment of their monthly stipends to enhance their performance and productivity, Concise News reports.

Some of the beneficiaries, in separate interviews told NAN in Lokoja, commended the federal government for initiating the programme, saying it had transformed their lives tremendously.

They, however, decried the recent development in the delay in payment of their monthly stipends and urged the government to address their plight.

Samuel Sanni, N-Power Teach, told NAN that payment of their stipends had always been delayed since March 2019, saying their July stipend had yet to be paid.

“Our hope was dashed during the Sallah celebration because our July stipend was not paid even till now. We felt disappointed.

“We are calling on the attention of the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, to intervene so that our stipends can be timely paid,’’ Sanni said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Joy Awosanmi, said: “we don’t know why our stipend is being delaying now, unlike when we use to get it the same time federal workers get their salaries.

“We want the vice president to speak to us on the matter, because we are hearing rumour that the federal government wants to discontinue the programme,’’ she said.

On his part, Usman Abdullahi, N-Power Agro, told NAN that the delay in payment of his stipend was affecting his fishery business.

“It is unfortunate I cannot get cash to buy fish meal for the fish.

“We are appealing to the federal government to help us to look into the matter and ensure regular and timely payment of our stipend,’’ Abdullahi said.

The beneficiaries, however, commended the federal government, especially the vice president, for ensuring optimum transparency in the programme which had made the children of nobody to benefit optimally from the initiative.