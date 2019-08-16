The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to corps members depends on the Federal Government, Concise News understands.

This new medium learned that President Muhammadu Buhari in April approved the new wage structure for Nigerians.

However, there has been a delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage structure.

According to the NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, the scheme cannot start the implementation until it gets an order from the government.

Also, he revealed that the NYSC discharge certificate will now come with corps members date of birth to curb age cheating.

”On the minimum wage, I cannot make any pronouncement because it is ongoing,” he said.

“The moment it is transmitted to NYSC, we will make it known to the corps members and the general public.”

He warned that “any person who presents fake certificate in an attempt to get mobilised for service will be handed over to the security agencies for prosecution.

“We are working on those fake corps members. They will be arrested and prosecuted.

“If I show you their papers, you will feel very sad. Some people have asked me if NYSC has the power to crosscheck the certification of graduates, I said no, but we have the power to ensure that unqualified Nigerians are not mobilised for service.

“The NYSC Act says unqualified Nigerians who go for service are liable for jail (term) of two years.”

The NYSC is a mandatory one-year service for graduates of Nigerian origin.