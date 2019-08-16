Match Fixing: Nigerians React As FIFA Slams Life Ban On Siasia
Siasia led Nigeria to a silver and bronze medal finish at the male football event of the 2008 and 2016 Olympic Games respectively. Image: Getty.

Nigerians have lamented as FIFA slammed a life ban on former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia following match-fixing charges, Concise News reports.

Concise News had reported that the ban came after Siasia was found guilty of bribery and manipulation of matches.

This ban was revealed in a statement by FIFA on Friday where it noted that the former Nigerian striker was banned after a vast investigation.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said.

It added: “In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia. The decision was notified to Mr. Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Nigerians took to Twitter to rue the development, describing it as unexpected as seen below: