Match Fixing: Nigerians React As FIFA Slams Life Ban On Siasia

Nigerians have lamented as FIFA slammed a life ban on former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia following match-fixing charges, Concise News reports.

Concise News had reported that the ban came after Siasia was found guilty of bribery and manipulation of matches.

This ban was revealed in a statement by FIFA on Friday where it noted that the former Nigerian striker was banned after a vast investigation.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said.

It added: “In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia. The decision was notified to Mr. Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Nigerians took to Twitter to rue the development, describing it as unexpected as seen below:

Samson Siasia banned for life from football and all football related activities for bribery and match fixing. Very unfortunate and sad. I liked him. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 16, 2019

It doesn’t look a good time for Samson Siasia at all…

Mum’s kidnap and now FIFA Life Ban… 🙆 pic.twitter.com/2Qgxl2vZh7 — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) August 16, 2019

I’m not even surprised about the whole Samson Siasia bribe thing, I have worked with a coach before who knows these Nigerian coaches well and he told me they all collect bribe to select players and all. Very very unfortunate to say the least. — Akinloluwa (@kinzodizo) August 16, 2019

Samson Siasia banned for life by FIFA for accepting that he would take bribes to manipulate matches🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/dpScy9OOzK — Ijeoma Okigbo (@okigbo_ijeoma) August 16, 2019