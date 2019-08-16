The Nigerian Senate will pass the 2020 national budget before December 25, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said on Friday, Concise News reports.

Lawan said that the National Assembly was expecting the 2020 budget proposal from the executive next month (September) and that the ninth assembly would deliberate on and pass within two months.

He made the disclosure during an interview with newsmen shortly after he visited Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State at the Government House.

Lawan maintained that the process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of January to December.

Governor Masari’s Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and other senior government officials were among those who welcomed the Senate President during the visit.

The Senate President was accompanied on the visit by Senators representing Katsina South, Mallam Bello Mandiya and that of Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, among others.

The Senate President along with Governor Masari, the Deputy Governor and Secretary to Katsina State Government later observed Jumma’at prayers at Modoji Mosque before departing for Abuja.