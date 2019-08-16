Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Friday, August 16th, 2019, on Concise News.

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku said on Tuesday that he was working tirelessly with his Benue counterpart Samuel Ortom to end the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun in the border area of the states, Concise News reports. Media Aide to the Taraba governor, Bala Abu, said this in a telephone interview with NAN following allegations by Tiv Youth Council (TYC) that the governor and General Theophilus Danjuma were fuelling the crisis. The TYC had on Sunday at a news conference accused Gov. Ishaku and TY Danjuma of inciting Jukun militia to attack Tiv people in the state. The Tiv/Jukun crisis which erupted from Kente, a border town of Benue and Taraba had led to the loss of many lives including women and children in the last three months. Read more here.

The family of Insp. Mark Ediale, one of the three Police operatives recently killed in Taraba by soldiers, has demanded an independent probe into the incident to ensure justice, Concise News reports. Andrew Ediale, elder brother to Mark, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja. The policemen were at Ibi to arrest Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, a suspected kidnapper, said to have been indicted in series of high-profile kidnap incidents in Taraba, when they were shot and killed. Reports indicated that the deceased and others, all operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), were on their way to the Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo with the suspect, when they were shot and killed allegedly by troops of the Nigerian Army, along Ibi-Jalingo road. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Taraba State online news headlines. Do enjoy the rest of your day!