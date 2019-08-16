Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday, August 16, 2019, on Concise News.

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that its Social Investment Programme, N-Power, had been embroiled in corruption. In a statement issued in Abuja by the Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office, Justice Bibiye, the government said that there are also no N-Power ghost beneficiaries. According to the statement, the government had demonstrated the political will in the execution of the programme that had set up processes and procedures to curb it from corruption and other forms of sharp practices. Read more here.

Many Nigerians have received messages purportedly from the N-Power tax programme of the Federal Government, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the N-Power tax is part of the government’s empowerment programmes for youths. According to a copy of the message seen by this reporter, it was captioned ” OFFER OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT.” The message urged the recipients to report at their various state venues (attached to the mail). Read more here.

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to be paid their allowance for July, half-way into the new month, August, Concise News reports. Concise News understands that beneficiaries of the scheme have bombarded the N-Power handle to ask questions about the delay. The scheme, has, however, not given any response to the queries across social media handles. Also, no official statement has been issued about the matter with some Muslim participants alleging bias on the side of handlers. Read more here.

N-Power beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) on Thursday appealed to the federal government to ensure timely payment of their monthly stipends to enhance their performance and productivity, Concise News reports. Some of the beneficiaries, in separate interviews told NAN in Lokoja, commended the federal government for initiating the programme, saying it had transformed their lives tremendously. They, however, decried the recent development in the delay in payment of their monthly stipends and urged the government to address their plight. Read more here.

An official of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), N-Power on Thursday opined that the appointments of new ministers and special advisers might have delayed the July stipends, Concise News reports. Speaking to NAN on the delay of July payment, Femi Bolaji, the Unit Head of N-Power Programme in Kogi, urged the beneficiaries to be patient, assuring them that everything would soon be normalised. Bolaji stated that the beneficiaries had also been coming to their office to make enquiries on why their stipends were being delayed, noting that payment were made directly from Abuja and not at the state level. Read more here.