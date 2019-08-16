Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 16th, 2019.

A female aspirant in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi, Ms Rukkayat Ibrahim, has promised to be the voice for the voiceless women in the state, if elected governor. She said she also wants to “fight for women and youths; that is why I am coming out; my first priority is to bring together the three major languages in the state to bring unity and peace. “I lived in many states in the country and I have seen what they have and what we lack in Kogi which I am determined to bring home,” she said. Ibrahim made the promise during a chat with journalists in a forum on Thursday in Abuja, promising that agriculture, rural development, women and youth empowerment would also receive equal attention. Read more here.

Alhaji Mohammed Audu, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s aspirant in Kogi Governorship elections says he is on a mission to rescue the state from poverty, unemployment, infrastructure deficit occasioned by bad governance. Concise News reports that Audu said this on Thursday at a news conference shortly after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. The aspirant, son of a late former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, said he offered himself because of the pervading dissatisfaction of the Kogi people with the current administration which is threatening the victory of APC in the forthcoming elections. “I have approached the party to offer myself for service in order for our party to get a new lease of life,” he said. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!