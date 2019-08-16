Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Friday, August 16th, 2019, on Concise News.

The Benue House of Assembly, has called on the state government to revitalise the Benue Agricultural Training Centre, Mbatie in Buruku Local Government Area, Concise News reports. This call followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Torkuma Bunde (Buruku/PDP) at plenary on Thursday. Bunde told the House that the centre was established as a farm training centre to offer nine months' course in diverse fields of agriculture and to also be a commercial crop production centre. "The aim of the centre is to train people in basic agriculture production practices so as to provide extension services to the teaming farming population in the state to boost agricultural productivity."

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the renaming of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Concise News reports. Ortom gave the commendation while addressing journalists at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi. The governor also lauded the National Assembly for passing the bill which sought to effect the institution's name change. He specifically commended the member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constiturncy, Rt. Hon. John Dyegh, for sponsoring the bill. "We appreciate Rt. Hon. John Dyegh for reminding the entire nation and the president that there is the need to immortalise our father and hero of this land,'' he said.