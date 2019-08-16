Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, August 16, 2019.

Lovebirds of the “Pepper Dem” edition of Big Brother Naija who are fond of having sex, Khafi and Gedoni were caught in the sex act again on Wednesday night. Concise News understands that this time around, the lights were still on while some housemates were awake.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike, who is the boyfriend to fellow contestant, Mercy was spotted trying to help his correction after an encounter with his girl. The US-based Nigerian was seen touching his manhood in a way which appears he wanted to masturbate

After much struggles to battle his sexual urges, Big Brother Naija housemate Ike has been spotted engaging in hot romance with Mercy. Concise News earlier reported that it appeared they had their first sex on Saturday night, August 11, as they were seen in the dressing room where Ike seemed to be caressing Mercy, before the camera spotted Mercy riding her man at bedtime

Everyone’s got stories to tell about their past life and as such, ‘pepper dem’ housemate, Mercy has disclosed how she made money before coming into the big brother house Concise News reports that Mercy had made the disclosure while in a conversation with her sweetheart, Ike on Thursday morning.

Viewers of the Big Brother Naija show were amused to see female housemate, Venita hiding food stuff in her cloth, as she carried on like nothing happened. Concise News reports that the housemates had carried out a coronation and grand reception in form of drama for Seyi who won the Head of House challenge for the second week.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike has attacked Seyi, describing him as being hypersensitive and objective as a leader. Concise News reports that the duo engaged in an argument earlier on Thursday morning, over a task Biggie gave their team ‘Cruisetopia’

Popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, has described fan’s reactions on the ongoing Big Brother Naija show as foolishness, Concise News understands. Ednut stated this on his Instagram handle, while reacting to a footage of a BBNaija fan ranting about the show.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.