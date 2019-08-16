Award-winning singer Bukola elemide better known as Asa is of the opinion that it is difficult to find someone who would love one for who they are.

Concise News understands that Asa said this while speaking on her love and dating life in an interview with Schick magazine.

She said ” It’s either guys think they aren’t in your league or you have 150 sailors waiting at every port to swoon at your feet”

“Either way, it can be quite lonely and difficult to find someone who doesn’t mind taking the back seat to see you grow and willfully take you for all you are.”

She futher said “I don’t take myself too seriously. People think I’m a little uptight, but I like meeting and learning about people. Once we get past the introduction, I end up becoming the class clown!”

The melodious singer set off to take flight with the release of her first single, “Fire on the Mountain”, in 2007.