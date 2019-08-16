FIFA's Ban-For-Life Hammer Falls On Ex-Bolivian Football Chief

FIFA has banned former treasurer of South America’s football federation Romer Osuna for life after an ethics panel found him guilty of bribery, Concise News reports.

Osuna was among a group of South American football officials charged with corruption in 2015 amid the scandal that resulted in the sweeping reform within FIFA.

A statement from the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent ethics committee says that it had investigated a bribery scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which Osuna was accused of “awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions.”

“The adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Osuna had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life,” the statement read.

FIFA also fined Osuna 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million, 922,000 euros).