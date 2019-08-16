FIFA Hits Former Super Eagles Coach With Life Ban

Former Super Eagles striker and coach Samson Siasia has been handed a life ban for accepting that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA has found Siasia guilty and also slammed him with a CHF 50,000 fine.

The formal ethics proceedings against Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

FIFA said Siasia has been notified of the decision today, the date on which the ban comes into force.