African champions D’Tigress of Nigeria have progressed to the final of the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championship by defeating Mali 79-58 in the semi-finals on Friday in Dakar, Senegal.

Nigeria’s Evelyn Akhator sparkled with 12 points, 13 rebounds and one assist.

The Nigerian ladies, who had breezed through Tunisia, Cameroon and DR Congo before the semis, emerged winners of the four quarters.

Coached by American Otis Hughley, the D’Tigress won the first quarter 25-12, second 17-16, and third 17-12.

They finished off the Malians with a narrow 20-18 points win in the fourth and final lap.

Nigeria next take on hosts and another African basketball heavyweights, Senegal, in the final.

The Senegalese edged out stubborn Mozambique 60-57 in a pulsating semi-final game.

Nigeria overcame Senegal 65-48 in a nervy final in 2017.