Federer Goes Down In Cincinnati

Russian Andrey Rublev beat third seed Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday.

Concise News reports that Rublev, 21, broke the Swiss in his first two service games as he pulled off the biggest win of his career in just over an hour.

He next faces compatriot and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

“It is such an amazing feeling when you’re playing a legend like Roger and all these people supporting him until the end,” delighted Rublev said after the match.

“One day I hope I’m going to feel the same.

“Today I was just trying to do my best and was thinking in my head that I need to play every point until the end, no matter what.”