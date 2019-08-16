El-ZakZaky Arrives Nigeria With Wife

Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Zeenate, are back in the country after their failed medical trip to India.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by exactly 12noon aboard an Ethiopian Airlines.

According to The Nation, key leaders of the sect confirmed that the embattled couple is back in the country.

They rejected the court-ordered trip to India for medical attention, claiming the federal government frustrated efforts to get their preferred doctors attend to them.