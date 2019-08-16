DJ Cuppy Collaborates With Zlatan To Release 'Gelato' (Audio)

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, has released a new tune “Gelato,” where she featured indigenous rapper, Zlatan.

In a new song which means Italian style ice cream, Nigeria’s disc jockey delivers well on the beat to narrate fun.

The song was birthed while she was on her summer trip when she took a quick stop at Italy with her Dad just to have an Ice cream called “Gelato.”

Information has it that she made a video of it which went viral with the hashtag #Gelato.

Check out the new tune: