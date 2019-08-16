Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to be paid their July allowance, 16 days into the new month, August, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that this is one of the longest periods the N-Power beneficiaries have stayed before being paid their allowance.

Many of the beneficiaries have lamented the continued delay in the payment.

During the Sallah celebration, Muslim beneficiaries accused handlers of the N-Power scheme of discriminating against them.

They (N-Power), have, however, not made an official statement on the delayed July allowance.

The N-Power scheme is an empowerment programme for youths in the country.

It was launched in 2016 by the President Muhammadu Buhari government and has employed (empowered) thousands of youths across various sectors.