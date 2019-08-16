Davido Replies To Simi's Dreams About Him

DMW boss, Davido, has taken to Twitter to express excitement and approval of the dream his colleague, Simi, had about him.

The “Blow my mind” crooner regarded to the dream which sent many into a state of confusion as “Litt”

The BRAT records CEO in her dreams said, “Had a dream Davido was texting me about royalties and someone wanted to sell me transparent shoes and I tried to text him back with the shoes, but the keypad on the shoes were too fluffy so I used my phone. Tried to text him back, I mistakenly texted the group and there was a typo.”

Many found it strange that she dreamt about another man instead of her singer husband, Adekunle Gold while some couldn’t just comprehend what the dream was all about.

The dream, however, caught the attention of Davido who responded with just two words.

The father of two tweeted, “LITT Dream.”

