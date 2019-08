Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has joined forces with DMW artiste Peruzzi to advise Nigerians and others to “Always Say A Prayer.”

This was the advice of the duo in a recently released song which the former Hypertek artiste announced on social media.

He also called out a popular acronym “ASAP” from the title of the song which is usually known to mean “As Soon As Possible.”

The video, directed by Gbenga Gomes for Worldstar Movement, will also drop soon.

Listen Audio: