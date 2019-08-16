Dammy Krane, Peruzzi Advice Fans To 'Always Say A Prayer' (Audio)

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has joined forces with DMW artiste known as Peruzzi, to advise Nigerians and other people to “Always Say A Prayer.”

This was the advice of the duo in a recently released song which the former Hypertek artiste announced via his social media page.

He also called out a popular acronym “ASAP” from the title of the song which is usually known to mean “As Soon As Possible.”

The video, which was directed by Gbenga Gomes for Worldstar Movement, will also drop soon.

Listen Audio: