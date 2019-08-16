Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC)’s request to freeze bank accounts allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

The Judge on Friday directed the ICPC to freeze the accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks with funds in United States dollars and Nigerian naira and publish the order within 14 days in a national daily and for the affected parties to show cause why the funds would not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Recall that the Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stormed the country home of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Yari, who was chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum for four years, has become the second political notable to be targeted by the EFCC after a similar raid on the properties of former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Zamfara state, Sani Shinkafi, had accused Yari, of looting over N251billion.

Shinkafi also accused Yari of leaving liabilities of about N151.1billion.

He further alleged that out of the two billion naira approved by the Yari administration for the payment of gratuity owed to retired workers in the state, only retired permanent secretaries were paid N400milion, with N1.6billion unaccounted for.

The EFCC’s acting spokesman, Tony Orilade said the former governor’s residence was raided in respect of an ongoing investigation.

The EFCC team also searched the houses of Yari’s brother, Jafaru and his friend, Sha’aya Mafara and about 21 exotic vehicles were found in the compound of Yari according to the report from The Nation.