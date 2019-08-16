Court Freezes Ex-Zamfara Gov Yari’s Account

A request by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to freeze bank accounts allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari was on Friday granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In his ruling on an ex-parte motion by the ICPC, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that the accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks with funds in United States dollars and Nigerian naira, be frozen pending when the affected person shows cause why the freezing order should be vacated.

Justice Taiwo ordered ICPC to publish the order within 14 days in a national daily and for the affected parties to show cause why the funds would not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.