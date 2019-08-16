Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Igwemba better known as Klint Da Drunk has escaped a terrible car crash along Bauchi-Jos express way.

Concise News understands Klint Da Drunk disclosed in a post on his Instagram handle, where he narrated his experience on Thursday, August 14.

He wrote: “Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the Jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road, we were involved in a terrible car crash. We boarded a golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move”

“The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us.”

“The road was wet as it had been drizzling. The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was “JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!” and with a speed of about 100km/H or there about, we rammed right into the back of this truck.”

He further revealed that they got of with very minor injuries, as the tail of the truck was stopped from causing major damage on them.