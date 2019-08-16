About 15 persons suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and its sister groups were on Wednesday arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state, Concise News reports.

However, the leader of the suspects, Ogbonna Nnachi, claimed that they were only planning for a successful burial ceremony of one their members when the police pounced on them.

He added that the deceased died in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odah Loveth who confirmed the arrest, added that the suspects were apprehended at their convention ground in Amasiri.

DSP Odah stated that the arrest was made possible following a credible intelligence report that IPOB/MASSOB/BIM members will held their two-day 2019 convention in the area.

She disclosed that Biafra insignia such as Biafra currency (2 pounds), branded Biafra T-Shirts, caps and bangles were recovered by the command.

She enjoined the general public to assist the police and other security agencies by providing credible information on any suspicious activity and movements of persons or goods in the state.

The latest arrest follows the Ebonyi State Government’s threat on Monday to clamp down on the members of the outlawed IPOB group for carrying out unlawful activities threatening the peace of the state.