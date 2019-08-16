Shortly after the Big Brother Naija housemates completed their wager task on Thursday night, the fans of the show were amazed to see Mike and Jackye in what seemed like a romantic mood.

Concise News understands that it began when ‘Cruisetopia’ team lost to ‘the Icons’ in the challenge.

Mike got his bed to sleep but Jackye chased him to his bed and climbed on top of the male housemate, touching and disturbing him not to sleep.

Ike, however warned Jackye to stay off Mike and remember that he’s married.

Meanwhile, Jackye’s boyfriend Oluwasegun Kosemani recently took to social media to celebrate her for not involving in any sexual activity in the house.

His reaction came after series of relationships and ‘sexual activities’ going on in the ‘pepper dem’ edition.