Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike has revealed what will happen to any man that comes close to his lover, Mercy, Concise News understands.

Ike revealed that he would deal with any male housemate that tries to get close to Mercy, if gets evicted from the reality TV show.

Ike who is among those up for possible eviction on Sunday August 18, made the revelation while also reassuring Mercy of his love for her.

He said “If I get evicted and any guy comes close to Mercy, I will run the guy down outside the house.”

“There are no rules outside the house, if you do anything, when you come out, I’ll face you,” he added.

Just recently, Ike was spotted engaging in hot romance with Mercy.

The lovebirds sneaked into the toilet on Wednesday for a hot romance where they kissed passionately, as Ike reaches for her breasts which he fondled and sucked.