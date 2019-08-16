BBNaija 2019: Billboard For Gedoni Spotted In Calabar

A campaign billboard for Gedoni, a housemate of the Big brother Naija (BBNaija), has been spotted in Calabar, urging passersby to vote for him.

The 31-year-old Cross Riverian housemate is however not on possible eviction this week as his team won the big brother Naija game this week.

Gedoni who is a former model and Fashion designer has only been on eviction ones and he scaled through it with his lover Kaffi in the first week of the reality show.

The Fashion designer is also known for his multiple sex activities with his girlfriend which he met in the reality TV show.

Many social media users have made a fuss about him being an indigene of Calabar because of his marathon sex with Khafi.

See photo: