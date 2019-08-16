African Games: Buhari's Message To Team Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Team Nigeria to the Rabat African Games to stay away from performance enhancing drugs.

Concise News learned that the Nigerian leader’s message was made known during the ceremony of handling over the athletes to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari urged Team Nigeria to win only clean medals for the country.

The NOC scribe in a statement in Lagos said that Buhari promised to adequately take care of the athletes’ welfare, and also charged them to strive towards gunning for the top of the medals table.

“Let me assure you that the Federal Government is fully committed to our delegation’s successful participation in the African Games and will ensure that the welfare of the team is adequately taken care of,” the statement read.

“I want to charge all athletes and team officials going to the Games to be worthy ambassadors of our great country, both on the field of play and outside the sport arena.

“I therefore, urge you to keep the integrity of our nation intact by competing clean and fair, devoid of any form of doping at the African Games.”