2baba, Waje Unveil Video Of 'Frenemies' (Video + Lyrics)

Hypertek Digital Boss, 2face Idibia, popularly regarded to as 2baba has released the official video of his hit song, “Frenemies.”

Concise News understands that the multi-award-winning singer in the music featured another A-list colleague, Waje.

This collaboration has been a long time coming, and the visuals which is about fake friends pretending to be good, says it all.

See video:

Read lyrics:

[Intro]

Ooooo uuuuhh

Oooo oooo ooo

Yah Yah Yah

Pray For Wisdom

Pray For Strength

Ooooooooo

[Chorus]

Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies

Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny

Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies

For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas

Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka

Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area

The Fire Wey Go Follow Them, Na Holy Ghost Fire

My Brother, No Be Small Matter

[Verse 1 – 2Baba]

As I Look Out Through My Window, Me I No Dey See Them

Abi – Them Don Enter House Already, Dey Follow Me Smoke My Kpoli

Oh Lord Na You Go Safe Me

And As I Take Another Step, I Hear Whatever I Hear ,

I Say Who Dey There

Who Go Come Dey Bite Me For Here

Meanwhile Before Na Mosquito I Been Dey Fear

Na Everything Just Dey Suspicious In The Air

I Start To Follow Dem Slowly

Start To Wonder Why Them Won Short Themselves Off From The Glory

I Start To Wonder How Them Know Me

And If You Check Am Well

Them Been Dey Feature For My Story

[Chorus]

Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies

Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny

Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies

For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas

Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka

Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area

The Fire Wey Go Follow Them Na Holy Ghost Fire

My Brother, No Be Small Matter

[Verse 2 – Waje]

And If I Do You Wrong Before

If I Table All The Matter On The Floor

Would You Believe Me ,

Ahhh

Would You Forgive Me

Because I Don’t Want To Be Living With No Bad Blood

And To Be Friends With The Person Is Not By Force

I Want To Live My Life Abeg Make You Live Yours

So Make You Carry You Wahala, Make I Carry My Cross

Because, I No Fit Start To Explain Your Problem

Me I Dey My Corner They Maintain My Problems

Negative Energy No Go Ever Help Me Solve Them

Chaiii

See Me See Problem

[Chorus]

Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies

Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny

Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies

For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas

Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka

Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area

The Fire Wey Go Follow Them Na Holy Ghost Fire

My Brother, No Be Small Matter

[Bridge – Waje]

Wetin You They Think Before

Wetin Make You Feel Say Them Love You For Sure

Wetin Been Dey Make You Dey Believe Them Before

Ohhh.. Because Their Way No Pure

Na So Them Go Knock On Your Door

They Shine Their Teeth As Dem They Suck On Your Blood

I Say This Now As I Been Talk Am Before

Na Saviour Wey Dey Pure

[Chorus]

Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies

Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny

Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies

For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas

Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka

Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area

The Fire Wey Go Follow Them Na Holy Ghost Fire

My Brother, No Be Small Matter

[Outro]

It Richy on Da Beat…..

King 2…Baba

Safe me from Dem Bad Mind.

The End!!!