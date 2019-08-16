2baba, Waje Unveil Video Of 'Frenemies' (Video + Lyrics)

Hypertek Digital Boss, 2face Idibia, popularly regarded to as 2baba has released the official video of his hit song, “Frenemies.”
Concise News understands that the multi-award-winning singer in the music featured another A-list colleague, Waje.
This collaboration has been a long time coming, and the visuals which is about fake friends pretending to be good, says it all.
See video:
Read lyrics:
[Intro]
Ooooo uuuuhh
Oooo oooo ooo
Yah Yah Yah
Pray For Wisdom
Pray For Strength
Ooooooooo
[Chorus]
Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies
Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny
Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies
For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas
Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka
Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area
The Fire Wey Go Follow Them, Na Holy Ghost Fire
My Brother, No Be Small Matter
[Verse 1 – 2Baba]
As I Look Out Through My Window, Me I No Dey See Them
Abi – Them Don Enter House Already, Dey Follow Me Smoke My Kpoli
Oh Lord Na You Go Safe Me
And As I Take Another Step, I Hear Whatever I Hear ,
I Say Who Dey There
Who Go Come Dey Bite Me For Here
Meanwhile Before Na Mosquito I Been Dey Fear
Na Everything Just Dey Suspicious In The Air
I Start To Follow Dem Slowly
Start To Wonder Why Them Won Short Themselves Off From The Glory
I Start To Wonder How Them Know Me
And If You Check Am Well
Them Been Dey Feature For My Story
[Chorus]
Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies
Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny
Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies
For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas
Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka
Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area
The Fire Wey Go Follow Them Na Holy Ghost Fire
My Brother, No Be Small Matter
[Verse 2 – Waje]
And If I Do You Wrong Before
If I Table All The Matter On The Floor
Would You Believe Me ,
Ahhh
Would You Forgive Me
Because I Don’t Want To Be Living With No Bad Blood
And To Be Friends With The Person Is Not By Force
I Want To Live My Life Abeg Make You Live Yours
So Make You Carry You Wahala, Make I Carry My Cross
Because, I No Fit Start To Explain Your Problem
Me I Dey My Corner They Maintain My Problems
Negative Energy No Go Ever Help Me Solve Them
Chaiii
See Me See Problem
[Chorus]
Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies
Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny
Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies
For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas
Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka
Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area
The Fire Wey Go Follow Them Na Holy Ghost Fire
My Brother, No Be Small Matter
[Bridge – Waje]
Wetin You They Think Before
Wetin Make You Feel Say Them Love You For Sure
Wetin Been Dey Make You Dey Believe Them Before
Ohhh.. Because Their Way No Pure
Na So Them Go Knock On Your Door
They Shine Their Teeth As Dem They Suck On Your Blood
I Say This Now As I Been Talk Am Before
Na Saviour Wey Dey Pure
[Chorus]
Oh Lord Save Me From Frenemies
Make Nothing Come Dey Join Our Destiny
Make Nothing Make Me Deal With Their Fallacies
For My House Oh Or Even If Na Overseas
Oh Lord, Give Me Bazooka
Make I Bomb Them Scatter Them From Area
The Fire Wey Go Follow Them Na Holy Ghost Fire
My Brother, No Be Small Matter
[Outro]
It Richy on Da Beat…..
King 2…Baba
Safe me from Dem Bad Mind.
The End!!!